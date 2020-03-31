A new regional helpline aims to fill the gaps in welfare support during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MWCDEM) Group has activated a dedicated welfare helpline to help people find goods and services such as food, water, clothing and bedding.

The 0800 725 678 number will operate from 7am to 7pm seven days a week and is for people not able to make arrangements through their own support networks.

Many of the region's district councils have arrangements in place for delivering welfare needs, MWCDEM Group welfare manager Jeanie Boost-Turner said.

The new helpline is not intended to replace agencies like the Salvation Army, which has systems in place for responding to the virus lockdown. Instead it will find out where there are gaps and distribute food and services there.

