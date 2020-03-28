The Whanganui region has its first confirmed cases of Covid-19 with three cases in the Ruapehu District.

The Whanganui District Health Board say all three are New Zealanders who flew back to New Zealand from overseas and went into self-isolation.

WDHB said they had been fully compliant with quarantine requirements and do not need to be in hospital.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said the DHB, iwi, the health sector and the wider community had plans in place for dealing with confirmed cases.

"We have trained people and systems in place to manage cases, prevent spread and protect the health of our region," he said.

Public Health staff have been in daily contact with the three people who are all in one house.

Staff are providing daily welfare checks with the three people. They are also receiving drop-offs of food and essential supplies.

"I want to reiterate to the community how vitally important it is that people stay home, within their own bubble, so we can contain COVID-19," Simpson said.

"We also remind people to phone, or use the internet, to contact loved-ones, especially those who are vulnerable in our community."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

