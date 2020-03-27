Whanganui children in isolation are able to partake in a nationwide bear hunt, all while keeping within the rules of Covid-19 alert level 4.

The concept is based on the 1989 book We're Going on a Bear Hunt written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.

Started in New Zealand by Kiwi mum Debby Hoffman the We're Not Scared - NZ Bear Hunt is intended to bring some joy and fun to kids when so much around them is being cancelled.

"I just wanted to give children something to smile about. It's an unsettling time for a lot of people and this can give young ones something to look forward to.

People across the country are being asked to place a teddy bear in their window and put a pin on the site's map so children can take part in a safe game while at a distance.

The bear hunt appears to have begun in the USA and spread around the world.

Whanganui grandmother Ailsa Rzoska has placed two well-loved bears in the window of her Harrison St home.

"My small grandchildren live in Palmerston North where I visit them every two weeks and play games and do baking.

"I'm going to miss that so much but I can bring some joy to the children in my neighbourhood with the bears."

Rzoska said her immediate neighbours agreed on a card system before the Covid-19 alert system moved to level four.

"If you're okay, you put a green card in the window but if you need help you put a red card up.

"I gave two of my elderly neighbours red cards so I know to watch out for them."

Maria Lawless has introduced another new custom to help everyone get through lockdown.

Hearts Of Whanganui is a Facebook page that encourages participants to hang hearts in windows or post them to the page.

Lawless said she was inspired by a similar idea started in British Colombia.

"If people are out driving or walking in the neighbourhood, they can see your hearts and feel the love."

The idea has caught on and some strapping Whanganui blokes have been happily sitting at tables making paper hearts with their children and thoroughly enjoying themselves, Lawless said.