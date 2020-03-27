Whanganui's Women's Refuge is still businesses as usual and, despite their office being closed over the next four weeks, staff are now working from home to provide support for clients over the Covid-19 lockdown.

Whanganui Women's Refuge centre manager Yvonne Denny said the centre decided to work from home before the government announced they would move to level four.

"We've notified all our clients where we're at and what was coming up; we've sent out all information on keeping themselves safe and what to do in terms of self-isolation."

She said clients cannot physically contact the refuge but the refuge was still checking in with all clients daily via phone or email.

Denny said they were able to make sure clients in the safe house, who are isolating together, are stocked up with food.

"Safety is the key for us, it's our priority for ourselves and for those we're serving as we continue to work through and provide a service and talk with clients that will need support."

If women and their families need support they can still contact the refuge, Denny said, as they have alternative accommodation where women can self-isolate.

"We've got some options so if we get women needing to get out of their properties then there is the potential for them to be placed elsewhere."

And this could happen Denny said; domestic violence is anticipated to increase at this time.

Dr Ang Jury, chief executive of Women's Refuge said isolating and social distancing can have unintended consequences for women who are living with the people abusing them.

Already domestic violence in other countries has spiked 30 to 60 per cent during lock down periods.

Domestic violence is anticipated to rise due to a number of factors during the lockdown period. Photo / 123rf

Factors that can contribute to this is financial uncertainty, tension, confinement and less access to social support that may eliminate a lot of women's go-to strategies to get away from their partner's violence.

"Isolation from wider family, friends and colleagues is a well-known method abusers use to exercise control over victims. Increased isolation is essentially an ideal scenario for an abuser. Victims are unable to seek respite from their partners by getting out of the house and doing everyday things," Jury said.

When children are at home and tension is high it can present a risk not only to women but to their children as well.

Jury said strategies people can use for themselves or others include having a safe word to message another person so they will know when a person is in trouble.

She said people who are concerned about someone else should check if they have the essentials and make regular times in the day to talk to make them feel less isolated.

Denny said the refuge is bracing for the weeks ahead.

"This is only just the start, we haven't seen anything yet."



She said people need to do everything they can to keep themselves and their family safe.

"It's a negative time but at the same time some really great things can come from this, being mindful that we're all in this together and we all have to do our bit to make sure we minimise the risk to everybody."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

If you or someone you know needs support from Whanganui's Women's Refuge, call them on (06) 344 2204 or call 0800 733 843.