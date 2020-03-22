Skifield closes

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has closed the 2019/2020 summer season of its Sky Waka operations from today in response to the Covid-19 situation.

"It's our desire to see New Zealand limit the spread of Covid-19 as quickly as possible and as a result of the new Alert Level 2, we have made the decision to close," chief executive Jono Dean said. "This also includes our Ohakune and Taupo retail outlets."

Fatal crash near Okoia

One person died in a two-car crash on No 2 Line near Okoia on Saturday night.

Police were called about 6.05pm. The road was closed and diversions put in place while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Go NZ! evolves

Following on from our Go NZ! local tourism series, the Whanganui Chronicle and NZME are expanding the initiative to champion our local businesses and communities in their greatest hour of need.

What began as an editorial campaign to highlight the treasures in our own backyard, has quickly evolved into highlighting the goodness in the hearts of Kiwis.

From today, through its many business arms and platforms, we will be working hard to inspire New Zealanders to support local businesses, local communities and each other with Go NZ!

We will showcase personal, community and corporate goodwill, champion positive campaigns and do our bit to help Kiwis deeply impacted by this event all with the Go NZ! stamp of solidarity and support.

Kiwis can also share their stories by emailing GoNZ@nzherald.co.nz.

NZME will also be working with its clients separately to ensure their businesses are connecting with audiences at this critical time.

Rain on the horizon

Whanganui soils continue to be dry, with severe drought in isolated patches in inland Manawatū/Whanganui and the Central Plateau. But relief may be in sight. MetService says most of the North Island will get some rain on early today, with a strong front bringing a band of rain.

Green Bikes closes

Whanganui's Green Bikes initiative is closed until further notice. The closure is due to Covid-19 danger in a small space where people work in close proximity.

