Whanganui Artists Open Studios will now host a 360 virtual tour of the Starting Point Exhibition as the event is no longer open to the public.

On Tuesday evening members of Artists Open Studios Whanganui deliberated and decided that artists and studios that wished to open this weekend should do so. However, after an emergency meeting the trust has announced the event, scheduled to be held over two weekends, is cancelled due to Covid-19 risk.

"This is an unprecedented situation, with a rapidly changing landscape in which we have done our very best to effectively manage all aspects of a complex situation, in the most timely manner possible," the trust said in a statement.

They said after further evaluation they decided the potential risk in going ahead with the event, even with the Ministry of Health Guidelines in place, was not feasible.

Advertisement

"We understand many of our visitors will have invested money, time and effort to attend these weekends, and apologise sincerely for all and any inconvenience caused."

The trust will endeavour to utilise its digital platforms and other creative solutions to promote its artists' work over the coming week.

READ MORE:

• Whanganui Artists Open Studios trail guides launch with first ever cover price

• Whanganui artists open their studio doors this weekend

• Local Focus: Whanganui artists in their natural environments for Artists Open Studios

• Whanganui artists team up for duo and group Artists Open Studios

The opening, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20, was cancelled along with the Appetite for Art Dinners that were scheduled for March 21 and 28.

The trust wished every success to any studio that decided to independently open its locations to the public, in accordance with all health and safety precautions that have been directed by public health bodies.

Although this was not how they intended to celebrate the 20th year of the event, the trust asked for understanding and wanted to thank all supporters and participants.