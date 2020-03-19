Falls and medical events have had the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter in action on Mt Ruapehu.

About 3.30pm on Wednesday the helicopter was sent to Restful Ridge at the top of the Whakapapa Skifield area where a man had fallen about 10m on to rocks, injuring his elbow and back.

After being winched from the side of the mountain, the man was stabilised at a lower altitude and then flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

It followed two incidents on Mt Ruapehu on Saturday, March 14.

About 12.20pm the helicopter was called to a woman suffering from a medical condition on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. She was flown to Taupō Hospital for treatment.

At 4.30pm the crew responded to a beacon activation. A 52-year-old man had fallen about 5m on to rocks, injuring his head and pelvis.

The helicopter landed near the scene and the crew was assisted by Ruapehu Alpine Rescue members to place the man on to a stretcher. He was hover-loaded into the rescue helicopter from his location at about 7000m on the summit ridge and flown to the Whakapapa carpark where he was stabilised before being flown to Rotorua Hospital.