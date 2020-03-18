Whanganui Artists Open Studios (AOS) 2020 will go ahead this weekend but some of the larger gatherings around the event have been shelved.

After careful deliberation on Tuesday night, members of Artists Open Studios Whanganui

Trust decided that artists and studios that wish to open this weekend should do so.

Event co- ordinator Kat Wade said studios that wish to open will need to ensure the Ministry of Health guidelines around Covid-19 are strictly followed.

"The Starting Point Exhibition at 19 Taupō Quay will be open from Saturday morning of March 21 and we ask those attending to follow the guidelines set out at the venue," Wade said.

Three AOS events that were likely to attract larger audiences have been cancelled.

Catherine Macdonald started Whanganui Artists Open Studios with fellow artist Sue Cooke in 2001. Photo / Bevan Conley

Although the Starting Point Exhibition is going ahead, the opening which was scheduled for Friday, March 20 has been cancelled along with the Appetite for Art Dinners that were scheduled for March 21 and 28.

The 20th Birthday Celebration to be held at Porridge Watson on Saturday, March 28 has also been shelved.

The multi-sensory art experience Sound Canvas scheduled to be held at Heritage House on March 28 and 29 is still going ahead at this stage.

Wade said the AOS Trust will meet again on Monday, March 23 to assess if the event will remain open for the following weekend.

Studios that are no longer participating in this year's event will be published on the events page of the Artists Open Studios website.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to all our artists, their whānau and the community

at this challenging time," said Wade.