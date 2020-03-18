A police base is coming to Whanganui to tell the community how to keep themselves and their neighbours safe in and around the home.

Senior Constable Keith Thomson has organised for the police bus to visit three central Whanganui spots and interact with the community.

"It's about getting out there and giving people the opportunity to have a chat with us," he said.

Thomson will be running the sessions alongside some of Whanganui's Neighbourhood Support Team, Maori wardens and community patrollers.

He said they will be covering a range of topics and educating the community on such issues as security lights.

"It's about keeping safe; things like when you're in your back garden, lock your front door."

He will also be covering topics such as alarms, what not to leave in your car, engraving tools, listing valuable items, and neighbourhood watch groups.

"A lot of it is around neighbourhood support watch because I want people to get to know their neighbours [so] you know when you go away they can look after your house."

Thomson works closely with neighbourhood watch groups and community patrols in Whanganui and said a number of groups are starting up.

Community patrols are also seeking new volunteers and he said the sessions will be a good way to learn about what they do and how to get involved.

Thomson will also be discussing the 105 and 111 phone numbers and explaining how each work.

The bus will also have pamphlets about keeping safe online and scams.

The public sessions are being held on March 24 at the Whanganui East Shopping Centre, March 25 at Trafalgar Shopping Centre carpark and March 26 at the Gonville Shopping Centre, all from 10am to 2pm.

Thomson said they hope to host more sessions for the community in the near future.

If you are unable to attend the sessions but are still interested in volunteering for the community patrol, call or visit the Whanganui Police Station and ask for Thomson.