THURSDAY
Carlton Indoor Bowling Club
When: 7.15pm
Where: Carlton School, Carlton Ave
Details: Season opening. Three nights free to try your hand. Coaching will be given. All welcome. Phone David 0210 260 1319.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite playground
Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.
Founders Society Wanganui Branch Annual Meeting
When: 2pm
Where: St Andrew's Church, Glasgow St
Details: Speaker Jill Clarke on the Margaret Watt Children's Home. $5 fee.
Traditional Catholic Faith
When: 6.30pm
Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville
Details: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith. Inquiries 344 3814.
MONDAY
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Springvale Stadium
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6, 16 years and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Tennis lessons
When: 5.45pm
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St
Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.
SARJEANT GALLERY EXHIBITIONS
My Choice March: Jim Norris
When: Until March 31
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. March's My Choice is chosen by Artist Jim Norris.
Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver
When: Until March 29
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay
Details: A major retrospective exhibition celebrating Mapp's ground-breaking achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone and the important influence he has had on the many carvers who have followed him.
pattillo project : Dr Kathryn Wightman
When: Until May 3
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.
2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review
When: Until May 17
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: New Zealand's longest running community call out exhibition showcases original artworks in any medium, completed in the last 12 months by artists living in the Whanganui region and areas that link to the Whanganui River including Rangitīkei and South Taranaki.
