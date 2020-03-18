Please be aware that event organisers may change their plans at short notice due to the evolving situation with Covid-19.

THURSDAY

Carlton Indoor Bowling Club

When: 7.15pm

Where: Carlton School, Carlton Ave

Details: Season opening. Three nights free to try your hand. Coaching will be given. All welcome. Phone David 0210 260 1319.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite playground

Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.

Founders Society Wanganui Branch Annual Meeting

When: 2pm

Where: St Andrew's Church, Glasgow St

Details: Speaker Jill Clarke on the Margaret Watt Children's Home. $5 fee.

Traditional Catholic Faith

When: 6.30pm

Where: St Anthony's Catholic Church, Boys' School, 88 Alma Rd, Gonville

Details: Learn more about the traditional Catholic faith. Inquiries 344 3814.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6, 16 years and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Tennis lessons

When: 5.45pm

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St

Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.

SARJEANT GALLERY EXHIBITIONS

My Choice March: Jim Norris

When: Until March 31

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Each month we invite a member of our community to make a personal selection of their favourite works from the Sarjeant Collection which are then staged as an online exhibition at Sarjeant.org.nz/exhibitions. March's My Choice is chosen by Artist Jim Norris.

Owen Mapp: Dragons & Taniwha – 50 years an artist carver

When: Until March 29

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay

Details: A major retrospective exhibition celebrating Mapp's ground-breaking achievement as the country's first professional contemporary artist carver of bone and the important influence he has had on the many carvers who have followed him.

pattillo project : Dr Kathryn Wightman

When: Until May 3

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: The pattillo project is a solo artist showcase exhibition awarded to the winner of the pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Dr Kathryn Wightman is the inaugural pattillo project artist.

2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

When: Until May 17

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: New Zealand's longest running community call out exhibition showcases original artworks in any medium, completed in the last 12 months by artists living in the Whanganui region and areas that link to the Whanganui River including Rangitīkei and South Taranaki.

