Whanganui Chronicle reporter Lucy Drake took to the streets of Whanganui to find out how locals were being affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Marie Rose

My son is overseas and he's been sending me photos of supermarkets with no toilet paper and this has been going on for two to three weeks and the latest thing is they have no rice. Down Kapiti way I've got a friend who was saying they can't buy hand wipes everywhere and people are panicking. I've got a friend who owns a business down that way too and she said you might as well shut up shop. A lot of it is scaremongering and now a lot of people stand back from you like you've got the jolly plague or something.

Steven Powell

We're staying in New Zealand for another two weeks and then fly directly from Auckland to Perth, we get the generic email from companies like hotels and car hire places but we don't even read them they don't affect me. The worst thing about it is they've cancelled the Super Rugby, what am I going to do, two weeks without rugby, that's the biggest thing.

Joan Powell

At the moment they're saying yes to self-isolation but by the time we go back in two weeks it might be over, it might not, but we'll deal with it when we get back.

Jacqueline Brand-Holt

"My husband had planned to go to see my step-son in Amsterdam and because he's a high school teacher he has planned to go in the school holidays but now due to having to self-isolate if he was to go would mean leave without pay which he can't afford so he's having to cancel. Of course relationship is important and you want to keep those bonds but it's become financially irresponsible for him to actually go.

