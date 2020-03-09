A person was rushed to Whanganui Hospital on Monday evening after a truck and car collided on State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Mangaweka around 9.30pm.

Police arrived to find one person still trapped in the car.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a first response unit were sent to the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She confirmed one patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE:
Emergency services called to crash at Westmere near Whanganui
Car crashes into power pole outside Whanganui Collegiate causing power outage
Whanganui police report reduction in Whanganui crashes during January
One dead in crash near Whanganui as holiday road toll climbs to two

Premium gold

Related articles: