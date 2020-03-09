A person was rushed to Whanganui Hospital on Monday evening after a truck and car collided on State Highway 1.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Mangaweka around 9.30pm.
Police arrived to find one person still trapped in the car.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a first response unit were sent to the scene.
She confirmed one patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital with serious injuries.
