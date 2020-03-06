Artists are preparing to open their doors for Whanganui Artists Open Studios.

It has been 20 years since the first open studios, initiated by Whanganui artists Catherine MacDonald and Sue Cooke, attracted hundreds of visitors to temporary studios on Taupō Quay.

A total of 84 individual artists and studio groups will participate in Artists Open Studios this year and event manager Kat Wade said there is a diverse array of local talent for the event which starts on March 20.

Lysha Brennan is participating for the first time this year although she has been a resident artist in Whanganui for some years.

Moving to a new house with two large, light-filled front rooms has inspired her to turn them into temporary studio space during both weekends of Artists Open Studios.

She has set up a small, portable printing press and will be offering tuition and the opportunity for visitors to make their own prints to take home.

READ MORE:

• Whanganui Artists Open Studios trail guides launch with first ever cover price

• Whanganui artists open their studio doors this weekend

• Local Focus: Whanganui artists in their natural environments for Artists Open Studios

• Whanganui artists team up for duo and group Artists Open Studios

"I completed a fine arts degree at UCOL in 2007 and I loved learning print with Marty Vreede.

Advertisement

"He was a brilliant tutor who inspired a lot of good print artists."

Artists Open Studios Whanganui Trust chairman Neil Buddle is also a print artist and was inspired to move to the River City after visiting the event in 2005.

"It was a window into the vibrant and generous community of artists and the town itself. I was so smitten I moved here."

Buddle, who specialises in lino prints, will be opening his own Different Drum studio this year.

Brennan is also a multi-media artist using salvaged materials such as stripped electrical wiring in her artworks.

"I've been working on a series that is based on the huia and those who unwittingly brought about the bird's extinction."

Visitors to her studio will get to see a selection of her varied works when she opens it on March 21.

She joins a number of first-time participants along with a large group of consistent contributors and some who have been absent for a while.

Advertisement

"Some artists drop in and out from year to year due to other commitments or travel but the numbers of studios don't diminish which is great," Wade said.

Artists Open Studios will begin with the Starting Point exhibition opening at Whanganui Community Arts Centre on March 20. Photo / File

While free, printed studio guides have been distributed to visitors in previous years, there was considerable wastage and high cost.

Last year, a $5 charge was added and although the move drew a number of complaints, it will be continued this year.

"We have printed 2000 trail guides this year and 1000 have been sold so far so we anticipate that printing costs will be covered.

"Each artist or studio has a profile on the website which will help visitors plan which studios they will visit."

Visitors can also download a copy of the trail guide from the website and there will be free studio maps available.

Wade has been tracking website views and said it looks like there will be plenty of out of town visitor this year.

"It is interesting to see that Whanganui is currently fourth on the list of views.

"Wellington has the most views, then Palmerston North followed by Auckland."

Another new feature of Artists Open Studios last year was the collaborative Sound Canvas - a combination of music, visual art, theatre and movement with the audience at the centre on the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage.

Brass Whanganui provided the music and the resounding success of the event means it will be held again this year at Heritage House on March 28.

Other events and entertainment on the programme will include the Appetite for Art progressive dinners with drinks and canapes served at the Sarjeant Gallery followed by dinner and dessert at Mud Ducks.

There will also be opportunities to join workshops in jewellery, felting, printing and botanical painting and a number of dates to see Behind the Scenes at the Sarjeant.

To celebrate the 20th year, there will also be a number of opportunities to socialise and enjoy local food and beverages at various locations in Whanganui and Marton.

The Starting Point exhibition, which opens at The Whanganui Community Arts Centre on March 20, will be open during both weekends and visitors can enter a draw to win a $250 voucher to spend at a studio of their choice.

Whanganui Artists Open Studios: March 21, 22 and March 28, 29. See more on the website , Facebook and Instagram pages or purchase a trail guide from one of the listed locations.