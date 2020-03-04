Whanganui is celebrating two festivals this week as the month-long women's festival La Fiesta wraps up with International Women's Day on Sunday and

La Fiesta 2020

Where: Various locations

Details: Final week - a range of events and activities that celebrate women in Whanganui. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.

Pride 2020

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: A community initiative that is striving to create an inclusive Whanganui for the LGBTQIA+ community. See the Pride Whanganui Facebook page for more.

Waimarie Paddle Steamer

When: 11am cruises Wednesday to Monday (boarding at 10.45am).

Where:1a Taupo Quay

Details: Experience the scenery and history of the Whanganui River. Phone 0800 steamer or see www.waimarie.co.nz

THURSDAY

Coastal Streams Lunchtime Talk

When: 12.30 to 1.30pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum

Details: Ever wondered what lives in all those little manga or streams you come across as you wander up the beach? Scotty Moore from Horizons' freshwater team will share his wealth of knowledge. All welcome. Free entry, no bookings required. Koha appreciated.

Pride Boxing

When:12pm to 1pm and 6.45pm to 7.45pm

Where: Iron Alley, 78 Wilson St

Details:A safe environment to come together and learn new skills or to improve on existing skills with Ardon England. Free, experience not necessary.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Frida: Viva La Vida - Giovanni Troilo 's stunning 2019 documentary which alternates interviews, original documents, captivating reconstructions and Frida Kahlo's own paintings, $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Hamish Kilgour with Emily Riordan

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Aotearoa indie rock royalty Hamish Kilgour and Taranaki sad-girl-with-a-guitar Emily Riordan return to Lucky for an evening of music, poetry, and fuzz. $20 waged, $10 unwaged.

FRIDAY

International Women's Day Breakfast

When: 7 am

Where: Grand Hotel

Details: Zonta Club of Whanganui is hosting a breakfast with speaker Dr Kathryn Wightman (artist & lecturer). $25 (includes buffet breakfast). Proceeds to UN Women.

Phone Laura (06) 345-5522 or Jan (06) 348-9392 for booking and information.

Fulfilling Friday Film

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Yuli - Director Iciar Bollain presents the story of the sensational Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds to a Whanganui not-for-profit agency.

Friday Friends

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave

Details: Three's company - The Groundsmen, The Mugwumps and the Juice Birds. $15 entry.

Ingrid And The Ministers

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Wellington indie-rockers celebrating the release of their debut album Kill the Sights with support by Requin.

SATURDAY

Bird Show and Sale

When: 8am for entries, opens 9am

Where: Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St

Details: Birds, cages, nest boxes and accessories for sale. Light refreshments available. Adults $3, children free.

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Whanganui Pride Walk 2020

When: 9.45am

Where: Whanganui River Market, Moutoa Quay

Details: A family-friendly event for all to come together and support the Whanganui LGBTQIA+ community.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

The Allure of the Flute

When: 4pm

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Avenue

Details: La Fiesta event - Flautist Ingrid Culliford, and pianist Lisa Boessenkool present a concert of romantic, post-Impressionist and inspired music for flute and piano by women composers. Adult $25 Senior / WN Supporter $20 Student $5. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Whanganui Pride Party 2020

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: A night of sequins, glitter, rainbows and fabulousness hosted by Miss Ribena. Supporting our own Rainbow Network - Pride Whanganui.

SUNDAY

Pauls Road Live 2020

When: 11am to 7pm

Where: 42 Pauls Rd, Whanganui East

Details: Six Whanganui bands and Tauranga band Brilleaux. Tickets from the Gatshak. Limited gate sales. Proceeds to Gabby's Starlit Hope.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite kids playground

Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.

Wanganui Music Society Jubilee

When: 4pm

Where: Concert chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: A celebration with Performances by Linden Loader, Roger Wilson, Kathryn Ennis, Marie Brooks and Ingrid Culliford.

O Juliet

When: 4pm

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

Details: Taranaki favourites release their new album at the La Fiesta finale. Tickets: $10, pre-book by emailing: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, Springvale Stadium

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6, 16 and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St

Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course. Community pharmacist talk about medications. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Tennis Lessons

When: 5.45pm

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St

Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.