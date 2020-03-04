Whanganui is celebrating two festivals this week as the month-long women's festival La Fiesta wraps up with International Women's Day on Sunday and
La Fiesta 2020
Where: Various locations
Details: Final week - a range of events and activities that celebrate women in Whanganui. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.
Pride 2020
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: A community initiative that is striving to create an inclusive Whanganui for the LGBTQIA+ community. See the Pride Whanganui Facebook page for more.
Waimarie Paddle Steamer
When: 11am cruises Wednesday to Monday (boarding at 10.45am).
Where:1a Taupo Quay
Details: Experience the scenery and history of the Whanganui River. Phone 0800 steamer or see www.waimarie.co.nz
THURSDAY
Coastal Streams Lunchtime Talk
When: 12.30 to 1.30pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum
Details: Ever wondered what lives in all those little manga or streams you come across as you wander up the beach? Scotty Moore from Horizons' freshwater team will share his wealth of knowledge. All welcome. Free entry, no bookings required. Koha appreciated.
Pride Boxing
When:12pm to 1pm and 6.45pm to 7.45pm
Where: Iron Alley, 78 Wilson St
Details:A safe environment to come together and learn new skills or to improve on existing skills with Ardon England. Free, experience not necessary.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Frida: Viva La Vida - Giovanni Troilo 's stunning 2019 documentary which alternates interviews, original documents, captivating reconstructions and Frida Kahlo's own paintings, $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Hamish Kilgour with Emily Riordan
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Aotearoa indie rock royalty Hamish Kilgour and Taranaki sad-girl-with-a-guitar Emily Riordan return to Lucky for an evening of music, poetry, and fuzz. $20 waged, $10 unwaged.
FRIDAY
International Women's Day Breakfast
When: 7 am
Where: Grand Hotel
Details: Zonta Club of Whanganui is hosting a breakfast with speaker Dr Kathryn Wightman (artist & lecturer). $25 (includes buffet breakfast). Proceeds to UN Women.
Phone Laura (06) 345-5522 or Jan (06) 348-9392 for booking and information.
Fulfilling Friday Film
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Yuli - Director Iciar Bollain presents the story of the sensational Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds to a Whanganui not-for-profit agency.
Friday Friends
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave
Details: Three's company - The Groundsmen, The Mugwumps and the Juice Birds. $15 entry.
Ingrid And The Ministers
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Wellington indie-rockers celebrating the release of their debut album Kill the Sights with support by Requin.
SATURDAY
Bird Show and Sale
When: 8am for entries, opens 9am
Where: Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St
Details: Birds, cages, nest boxes and accessories for sale. Light refreshments available. Adults $3, children free.
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Whanganui Pride Walk 2020
When: 9.45am
Where: Whanganui River Market, Moutoa Quay
Details: A family-friendly event for all to come together and support the Whanganui LGBTQIA+ community.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
The Allure of the Flute
When: 4pm
Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Avenue
Details: La Fiesta event - Flautist Ingrid Culliford, and pianist Lisa Boessenkool present a concert of romantic, post-Impressionist and inspired music for flute and piano by women composers. Adult $25 Senior / WN Supporter $20 Student $5. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House.
Whanganui Pride Party 2020
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: A night of sequins, glitter, rainbows and fabulousness hosted by Miss Ribena. Supporting our own Rainbow Network - Pride Whanganui.
SUNDAY
Pauls Road Live 2020
When: 11am to 7pm
Where: 42 Pauls Rd, Whanganui East
Details: Six Whanganui bands and Tauranga band Brilleaux. Tickets from the Gatshak. Limited gate sales. Proceeds to Gabby's Starlit Hope.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite kids playground
Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.
Wanganui Music Society Jubilee
When: 4pm
Where: Concert chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: A celebration with Performances by Linden Loader, Roger Wilson, Kathryn Ennis, Marie Brooks and Ingrid Culliford.
O Juliet
When: 4pm
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.
Details: Taranaki favourites release their new album at the La Fiesta finale. Tickets: $10, pre-book by emailing: sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz.
MONDAY
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, Springvale Stadium
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6, 16 and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke
When: 12.30pm-2.30pm
Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St
Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course. Community pharmacist talk about medications. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Tennis Lessons
When: 5.45pm
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St
Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.