A person in a serious condition has been rushed from Marton to Wellington Hospital in the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

Emergency services were called to a Marton address around 1pm on Monday after reports a person had fallen from a height.

Two ambulances and fire engines were called to the scene along with the rescue helicopter.

A St John spokeswoman said the person was in a serious condition.

