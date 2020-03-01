With instructions to ride safely and not rush, several bunches of be-frocked cyclists headed off into a sunny Whanganui Sunday afternoon.

An assortment of sea creatures, superheroes and Steampunks of all ages, clad in stunning costumes, were travelling on bicycles, scooters and rollerblades for the annual Frocks on Bikes event which is part of the La Fiesta women's festival.

Co-ordinator Carla Donson waved them off as they headed off on their designated circuits around town.

"There is a family-friendly course with extra fun challenges and the adult circuit has plenty of opportunities for play as well," Donson said.

Advertisement

"Some of the family groups held sleepovers last night and had fun preparing their costumes and decorating their bikes together."

Members of Steampunk Whanganui went with an aquatic theme this year.

Terry Lobb wore a slinky, stuffed fish as her headdress and Madam McKraken's headgear was topped by a sinister sea monster.

Both cyclists had incorporated proper, safety-approved helmets into their designs.

Adult participants were required to carry out tasks and make observations along the way.

Frocks on Bikes participants heard instructions from Carla Donson before heading off on their two-wheeled adventures. Photo / Lewis Gardner

One of the clues read...

"Roll along the pathway where a riverboat waits.

The MV Wairua has ploughed up and down the river since when in our beautiful town?"

And for the family route, there were fun challenges such as dancing and singing or making a human pyramid in Majestic Square.

Advertisement

Frocks on Bikes is one is of hundreds of La Fiesta events which have been running in Whanganui throughout February and the festival will conclude on International women's Day next Sunday.

See lafiestanz.com for more events happening this week.