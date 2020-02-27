Lucky Lotto winner

Someone is $166,667 better off after buying a ticket for Wednesday's Lotto draw from Trafalgar Lotto in Whanganui. The ticket was one of six to share the first division prize. Anyone who bought their ticket from the store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Pride art opens

Pride Art Exhibition: Opens Monday, March 2. As part of Pride Week celebrations, more than 20 local artists have contributed artworks that represent what LGBTQIA+ means to them. The exhibition will be on show at 152 Victoria Ave in the former Camera Centre Shop. Open daily from 9am to 4pm from Monday, March 2 until Sunday, March 8.

Stormwater upgrade

Somme Pde between Halswell and Glasgow streets will be closed for two weeks from 7am Monday, March 2, until 6pm Monday, March 16. The closure is so a stormwater main in nearby Gloucester St can be renewed to reduce flooding risk to low-lying properties in the catchment north of London and Halswell streets. Gloucester St from Glasgow St to Somme Pde will also be closed. The project is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020. More information is online at www.whanganui.govt.nz/Gloucester-Street-stormwater-upgrade

Catch us on Facebook

