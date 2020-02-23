Police have confirmed Whanganui teenager Chase Swanson was the person who died following a water-related incident in the Whanganui River.

Chase, 14, was reported missing after he failed to resurface while swimming in the river on Thursday evening.

Coastguard and police searched the river and a police dive squad recovered his body around 1pm on Friday.

Police said the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

A rāhui was placed on the Whanganui River covering the area from Te Ao Hou marae in Aramoho through to the river mouth until Saturday, February 22.

Police extend their sympathies to Chase's family and friends.

READ MORE:

• Body found in search for man missing on Whanganui River

• Search resumes today for missing person in Whanganui River

• Police dive squad recover body from Whanganui River

• Five escape car submerged in Whanganui River