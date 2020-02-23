A series of articles on the benefits of reading aloud inspired Whanganui librarian Esther Newrick to offer a new, monthly programme at the Davis Library.

"Reading aloud recaptures the physicality of words. To read with your lungs and diaphragm, with your tongue and lips, is very different than reading with your eyes alone," according to a New York Times story.

Other articles presented examples of adults who had found comfort and relief from feelings of depression when they read aloud or had someone read to them.

"The reading inspired me to come up with a programme I've called Tea and Tales - a story time for adults.

"Once a month, on a Wednesday, starting from March 4, adults can come along to the Davis Library and be read to while enjoying a hot drink with a bikkie."

Newrick said community guest readers will be invited to read their own work or select something they enjoy.

"We have a number of excellent writers in Whanganui so I anticipate there will be no shortage of readers."

Newrick is a Whanganui District Library frontline services co-ordinator and she has joined forces with Kat Schroyens to provide new public programmes in 2020.

Schroyens is based at Gonville Library where Tea and Topics - a topical, monthly talk from an external presenter will be offered along with a hot drink and bikkie.

Tea and Topics will be held on Thursdays and begins on March 12.

"There is always so much going on in Whanganui and plenty of interesting people who we can invite along," said Schroyens.

"We wanted to launch these two programmes together because they are related and we have them on different days so people can attend both if they would like to."

Schroyens emphasised that both programmes are open to everyone.

"We hope to see good attendance from library members but non-library members are also welcome.

"They can join up free of charge if they feel inspired and all they need is proof of ID."

Library staff Gerardine Tomlin and Greg Taylor will be assisting with Tea and Tales at the Davis Library while Gonville Library staff Iva Leonard and Renee Nieuwenhuis will be co-ordinating Tea and Topics.

Suggestions for names of readers and speakers will be welcomed.

Themes, times and names of speakers for the new programmes will be announced shortly.