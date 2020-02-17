News briefs

Beach dig on Sunday

Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui and Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service are hosting the Kai Iwi Beach Dig on Sunday, February 23, from noon to 4.30pm. The community fun day will highlight water safety and help raise funds for the local Wanganui Lifeguard Service. There will be a barbecue, a castle building competition followed by a family beach dig and surf lifesaving demonstration. The sandcastle building competition is $5 per team and the beach dig is $2 per person. Anyone can register from 1pm.

Project Marton event

Project Marton will host guest speaker Tim Easton for its Business After 5 on February 20. Easton is the business growth advisor at Whanganui & Partners and will talk about how the RBP programme works and how it can help local businesses and ask for feedback on how it can be best delivered within Marton and the region. It will also be an opportunity to ask questions and find out about economic development activities across the Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu region. RSVP is essential. Email projectmarton@xtra.co.nz

Farmers' club dinner

Marton Young Farmers' Club is celebrating 80 years of existence during a weekend in Palmerston North's AgriFood Week. There will be activities on March 14 and 15, and a formal dinner with a quiz and debate hosted by 2013 Young Farmer of the Year Tim van de Molen. Tickets can be bought at Eventbrite and details are on Facebook.

Regional finals

Young farmers are preparing for the 2020 Taranaki/Manawatū Young Farmer of the Year regional finals in Hāwera on Saturday. Eight competitors will complete theory and practical modules to challenge for a chance at the grand final. Teen Ag and Agri Kids students will also compete. The grand final, to be held in Christchurch in July, is a two-day event with hands-on and technical elements such as projects, interviews, speeches and a quiz where the contestants have six rounds of agricultural and general knowledge questions. The regional final is at TSB HUB, Hāwera, on Saturday, February 22. The practical events run from 8am to 3pm and there is an evening function.

Two hurt in crash

Two people received moderate injuries when a campervan rolled at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Whangaehu Hotel Rd on Monday. Emergency services, including two fire appliances, were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9.55am. The road was closed until 11.05am and a diversion was put in place. There were further delays for motorists when a truck broke down near Whangaehu Hotel Rd and stop/go traffic controls had to be put in place. The road fully opened by 1.40pm.