A steeple from a church in Waverley has been taken down for refurbishment.

The steeple was lifted down from the Church of the Good Shepherd with the help of two cranes on Wednesday.

The church, a co-operating Anglican and Presbyterian church, was built and consecrated in 1981.

Parish clerk Roy Hotter said once the scaffolding was up, it took roughly 10 minutes to get the steeple down.

"There were two cranes on-site. One of the cranes was for lifting and the other crane was for the workers to tie the steeple to," he said.

Rust was discovered last year.

"We were unaware the steeple was deteriorating until a year ago," Hotter said.

Once the repairs are complete, the steeple will be put back up again.

"It was easier to take the steeple down and complete the repairs rather than trying to repair it while it was still attached."

Roy has been involved with the Parish for more than 30 years.

"I've been involved with the Parish ever since I moved back home."

Hotter, originally from Waverley, moved back to the town in 1972 from Hamilton.

"I was involved with a Hamilton Church as a Presbyterian Elder."

Initially, he moved back to Waverley to work at the Waipipi Iron Sands, an on-shore mining operation.

He attended a reunion alongside 80 other people from across New Zealand last year in October.

"I had been involved with the Parish ever since I moved back to Waverley but once Waipipi Iron Sands closed in 1988, I became the parish clerk."

Hotter says once the work on the steeple is complete, it will be as good as new.

"It will last another 40 years."

He says he enjoys his role but is looking for someone to take over.

"I'm getting along now so I would like to find someone new to take over, we're in the process of finding someone."

Church services will continue while the steeple is being repaired.