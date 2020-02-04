Stephen Carle believes the world of film photography is not dying and is, in fact, resurging worldwide.

Carle, who has worked in journalism for many years, has recently re-discovered his passion for film photography and now wants to share his skills with others.

"You get a buzz out of it because, with artificial intelligence these days, with a lot of things you're thinking less and less and decisions are made for you, and with analogue photography you're actually taking back engaging with the brain and get more satisfaction."

He said shooting film photography is rewarding the more you get involved in the process and unlike when using a smartphone, you can start telling the camera what you want.

"With a smartphone you probably delete most of the photos you've taken but I find with [film photography] there's very few I actually delete because you actually put so much time and thinking into it."

Stephen Carle will supply film cameras for his students as part of his classes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Carle will be running one-hour classes "Shooting film for fun" in Whanganui, Manawatū and Pahiatua to teach people how to use a camera and shoot film photography. No dates have yet been set for the classes.

He owns 30 cameras which he will provide for students to use.

In Whanganui, he hopes to teach students by capturing images of the central streets.

"You're thinking and learning but when you slow down it actually relaxes you I find when I go out to shoot film photography."

Contact Carle on 021 153 1917 for more information.