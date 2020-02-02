Five people were left relatively unharmed when a car left Somme Pde and was submerged in the Whanganui River.

The call for help went out to Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) just after 11pm on Friday night, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The incident happened near Bates St, just upstream from the Settlers Wharf.

Firefighters used lines to rescue the five occupants, and to haul the vehicle out of the river and place it on a truck.

St John Ambulance was present. Three people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, a spokesman said, and one was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.