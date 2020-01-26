The money has been raised, the deal has been done and now a project to commemorate a much-loved community figure is looking for a wall.

Whanganui glass artist and actor Karen Ellett died in April 2018 not long after moving to Auckland to pursue an acting career.

Now there are plans to commemorate Karen with a street mural.

During the Whanganui Walls street art festival in 2019, Whanganui sculptor Jack Marsden-Mayer struck a deal with Melbourne street artist Claire Foxton to create an outdoor portrait to commemorate Karen.

"Claire was here at Whanganui Walls doing a wall and we got chatting and I'd always wanted to get a mural done for Karen," he said.

"Karen was in the top five people I've met in my life."

Marsden-Mayer will build a driftwood sculpture of Foxton's dog in an art swap in which she will return to Whanganui to paint the mural of Karen.

"This would cost me $10,000 if I was buying it so this is a good deal for me," Marsden-Mayer said.

Foxton painted the mural on Maria Pl opposite Farmers during Whanganui Walls.

With $3000 already raised from the community for paint and equipment hire, Marsden-Mayer said all that was needed was an appropriate wall to be confirmed before a date can be set up.

Claire Foxton painted the mural at Maria Place during Whanganui Walls in 2019. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Marsden-Mayer said the support for the project had been amazing.

"Obviously it wouldn't have worked unless she had the power that she had. It was awesome and obviously it shows how much is wanted which is great," he said.

The ideal wall would be about 5x5m, a smoother surface than brick and Marsden-Mayer wants to hear from anyone who could offer one.

Anyone who has a suitable wall for the mural can contact Jack Marsden-Mayer at ofarsohappy@gmail.com or on 021 069 3819.