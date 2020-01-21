Tira Hoe Waka, the annual Whanganui Iwi spiritual river journey, attracted 52 new participants this year.

They were part of a group of 132 paddlers who left Ngapuwaiwaha Marae at Taumarunui on January 6, finishing at Te Ao Hou Marae in Whanganui on January 17.

The new paddlers were from Australia, Auckland, Nelson and elsewhere in the South Island, working committee chairman Hayden Potaka said.

Having that many new people doesn't necessarily cause problems, he said.

"There is lots of learning along the way. They have said that they will return."

Along the way the group had two rest days at upper river marae, and there were many wānanga - opportunities to learn.

"It's just a time for people to engage and understand," Potaka said.

The paddlers were met and hosted at marae by other people who travelled by road.

One of those aboard was Raymond Hall, the new kaihautu/chief executive for Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust, the Whanganui River governance entity.

He is from a Northland iwi "that holds an inherent connection to the Wairoa River". He understands the Whanganui Iwi connection to the awa (Whanganui River).

It has been a windy summer, and Potaka said the group had some windy days.

"There were a few challenges along the way. They were faced head-on."

Overall the tira was successful, and he said every year was different.

The committee is already planning next year's voyage.

"We are just looking at what things we may improve on," Potaka said.