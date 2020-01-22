Sir Paul Callaghan was born in Whanganui and became one of New Zealand's most eminent scientists. He was said to have the ability to "direct nuclear magnetic resonance as a choreographer directs a dance". He was named New Zealander of the Year in 2011 for his work as a physicist. He died in 2015 and in 2018, documentary filmmaker, Shirley Horrocks interviewed Sir Paul's brother Jim along with a number of his colleagues and friends for her film Dancing with Atoms. Horrocks will be in Whanganui to introduce the film which will screen at Sarjeant on the Quay next Wednesday. See details below.

ALL WEEK

Whanganui Summer Programme

Where: Various locations

Details: See Saturday's Chronicle for next week's programme. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre or at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Whanganui East Pool

When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 67 Tinirau St

Details: Entry $4 adults, $3.50 students/seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. $1.50 charge for preschoolers/spectators.

Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise

When: 11am-1pm all week

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Advertisement

Even Angels Get the Blues

When: 6pm to 8pm

Where: Mud Ducks Cafe, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Urban Angels Terry Sarten and John Scudder play a two hour set of rhythm & blues with a hint of Americana.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Soldiers Without Guns: NZ documentarian Will Watson (Haka and Guitars) tells the story of how the 10-year Bougainville Civil War was ended by some guitar-toting Kiwis. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Traders' and Farmers' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Birthday Extravaganza

When: 10am to 1pm

Where: 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East

Details: Library and community centre first birthday. Music, sausage sizzle, bouncy castle, face painting, book sale. All welcome.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Creating Space Within Aotearoa

When: 10am to 3pm

Where: Kowhai Park

Details: Health and wellbeing is the focus of this free event. It's about giving, without expectation to receive. Kaimoana, wild pork and vegetables will be served at 12pm. Bring own plates and cutlery.

Take the plunge or have a quiet splash at Whanganui East Pool.

SUNDAY

Hipango Park Special

Advertisement

Wairua riverboat cruise

When: 10am

Where: Departs from 1 H Taupo Quay

Details:Adults $49, Children $16, Under 5 Free. Bring a picnic, sturdy shoes, a coat, sunscreen and a water bottle. Tea and Coffee are provided. Limited places are available. Bookings and enquiries 0800 WAIRUA (924782)

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

ASKYA x James Abberley

When: 6pm to 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Visiting Australian folk and electronic talents to play in Whanganui. $15 entry.

MONDAY

Scout Group Open Day

When: 6pm to 7.30pm

Where: 13 Swiss Ave, Gonville

Details: Baden Powell Scout Group Whanganui invites children aged 5 years to 14 years and their families to an information evening with fun and engaging activities for children.

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, 24 Sedgebrook Street, Wanganui East.

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Hanging up the Car Keys

When: 9.30-11.30am

Where: Summerset, Whanganui East

Details: Hanging Up the Car Keys – a panel for seniors, their families and professionals. Morning tea & resources. Free. Booking essential: call Age Concern 345 1799

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Paul Callaghan: Dancing with Atoms

When: 7pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: An invaluable survey of the work and legacy of Whanganui son and 2011 New Zealander of the year, Sir Paul Callaghan. Filmmaker Shirley Horrocks will present an introduction prior to the screening. Tickets $7 from Sarjeant on the Quay or call 06 349 0506.

READ MORE:

• Q&A: Remembering Kiwi visionary Sir Paul Callaghan

• Sir Paul Callaghan film to screen at Sarjeant

• World Famous in Whanganui - Paul Callaghan