Sir Paul Callaghan was born in Whanganui and became one of New Zealand's most eminent scientists. He was said to have the ability to "direct nuclear magnetic resonance as a choreographer directs a dance". He was named New Zealander of the Year in 2011 for his work as a physicist. He died in 2015 and in 2018, documentary filmmaker, Shirley Horrocks interviewed Sir Paul's brother Jim along with a number of his colleagues and friends for her film Dancing with Atoms. Horrocks will be in Whanganui to introduce the film which will screen at Sarjeant on the Quay next Wednesday. See details below.
ALL WEEK
Whanganui Summer Programme
Where: Various locations
Details: See Saturday's Chronicle for next week's programme. Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre or at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Whanganui East Pool
When: Open 11am-6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am-5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 67 Tinirau St
Details: Entry $4 adults, $3.50 students/seniors, $3 children (5-16), and $2.50 for a hydroslide pass. $1.50 charge for preschoolers/spectators.
Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise
When: 11am-1pm all week
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
THURSDAY
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Even Angels Get the Blues
When: 6pm to 8pm
Where: Mud Ducks Cafe, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: Urban Angels Terry Sarten and John Scudder play a two hour set of rhythm & blues with a hint of Americana.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Soldiers Without Guns: NZ documentarian Will Watson (Haka and Guitars) tells the story of how the 10-year Bougainville Civil War was ended by some guitar-toting Kiwis. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Traders' and Farmers' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Birthday Extravaganza
When: 10am to 1pm
Where: 65 Hakeke St, Whanganui East
Details: Library and community centre first birthday. Music, sausage sizzle, bouncy castle, face painting, book sale. All welcome.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Creating Space Within Aotearoa
When: 10am to 3pm
Where: Kowhai Park
Details: Health and wellbeing is the focus of this free event. It's about giving, without expectation to receive. Kaimoana, wild pork and vegetables will be served at 12pm. Bring own plates and cutlery.
SUNDAY
Hipango Park Special
Wairua riverboat cruise
When: 10am
Where: Departs from 1 H Taupo Quay
Details:Adults $49, Children $16, Under 5 Free. Bring a picnic, sturdy shoes, a coat, sunscreen and a water bottle. Tea and Coffee are provided. Limited places are available. Bookings and enquiries 0800 WAIRUA (924782)
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
ASKYA x James Abberley
When: 6pm to 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Visiting Australian folk and electronic talents to play in Whanganui. $15 entry.
MONDAY
Scout Group Open Day
When: 6pm to 7.30pm
Where: 13 Swiss Ave, Gonville
Details: Baden Powell Scout Group Whanganui invites children aged 5 years to 14 years and their families to an information evening with fun and engaging activities for children.
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, 24 Sedgebrook Street, Wanganui East.
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Hanging up the Car Keys
When: 9.30-11.30am
Where: Summerset, Whanganui East
Details: Hanging Up the Car Keys – a panel for seniors, their families and professionals. Morning tea & resources. Free. Booking essential: call Age Concern 345 1799
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Paul Callaghan: Dancing with Atoms
When: 7pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: An invaluable survey of the work and legacy of Whanganui son and 2011 New Zealander of the year, Sir Paul Callaghan. Filmmaker Shirley Horrocks will present an introduction prior to the screening. Tickets $7 from Sarjeant on the Quay or call 06 349 0506.
