Organisers of a 24 hour row-a-thon are pleased with support of the event after raising more than $3000 for Australian agencies dealing with country's bush fires.

The fitness fundraiser took place at Iron Alley from 6pm Friday to 6pm Saturday, and had around 65 people take part by rowing a range of distances and times.

The fundraiser was organised by Iron Alley and Crossfit Nefarious, and raised $3700 which will be donated to a wildlife charity and to firefighting efforts on the frontline.

Iron Alley owner Lesley Eru said it was a massive effort from everyone involved.

"It started off a little bit quiet but there was heaps of support crew around, and we managed to keep two rowers going for 24 hours," Eru said.

"One of our members brought three young boys who all had a race, and a lot of people did double-ups and rowed for half an hour then had a rest for an hour then started rowing again."

A combined total of more than 992,000 metres was reached by those who took part.

Iron Alley and Crossfit Nefarious will continue to collect donations until Friday this week.