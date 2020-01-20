After the final show from the New Zealand Opera School on Saturday night three scholarship students were announced at a late supper at Heritage House.

Winning the coveted Dame Sister Mary Leo scholarship was mezzo soprano Katie Trigg from Hamilton.

School director Jonathan Alver said Trigg had been a very popular and unanimous choice by the directors and tutors of the school.

Young Auckland baritone Samuel Downes was awarded the "spirit of the school" trophy, an award set up by former chairman Bryan Wyness who had died five years ago.

Advertisement

Downes was also awarded his fees for next year's school, Alver said.

And the Merle Higgie [a former Whanganui opera lover] trophy was awarded to soprano Michaela Cadwgan.

School chairman and founder Donald Trott said the 2020 students had been a keen and hard working group.

"We are very proud of them all.''