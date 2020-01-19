

Whanganui's annual Caboodle is known to make the main streets of Whanganui come alive with vintage festivities and this year was no exception.

"To sum it up in one word, phenomenal," said Mainstreet Whanganui events manager Kelly Scarrow.

Local artists performed for the crowds on three stages situated down the main streets. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Right from the 10am start, Scarrow said there were consistent streams of people loving the city centre, the different activities, restaurants, cafes and shopping.

Events were spread over four blocks of Victoria Ave and Ridgway St with local talent performing over three stages.

Elliott Weatherall was one of many children that came out to enjoy the festivities. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Scarrow said the Wheels on Victoria with the vintage car park up and the Looking Good Costume Competition had record-breaking entries.

The Victoria's Steampunk Teapot Races were a big success, Scarrow said.

"We gave them a bigger space this year so people could get an understanding of what it is and appreciate the creative aspect to it."

Cate Joyce admired one of many vintage cars that were parked up as part of Wheels on Victoria. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Finishing up with The Decade Dinner, a three-course meal was served by La Quattro, Momiji and Stellar.

Scarrow wanted to thank the community and those who have supported the growth of the event throughout the years and for keeping the kaupapa of the event, alive and real.

"A lot of events come and go but you don't have an event that's 10 years old and is still growing so that's a credit to our community."

Diane Blair dressed appropriately for the occasion. Photo / Lewis Gardner