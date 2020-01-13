Power cuts hit

Power cuts affected more than 1200 customers in the Whanganui area yesterday.

They followed more widespread cuts on Sunday night that hit 6500 properties.

Powerco said its contractors were out yesterday afternoon to investigate the cause of outages in Springvale and Parikino.

Network operations manager Phil Marsh said the outages occurred within 10 minutes of each other but were not linked. About 300 customers were affected by the loss of supply at Parikino from 1.30pm while power to 950 Springvale customers was cut at 1.40pm.

"Back-feeding supply has reconnected more than half the Springvale customers," Marsh said yesterday.

The Splash Centre had to close until power was restored.

About 9.40pm on Sunday power was cut to a number of suburbs and was restored within the hour, he said.

Community grants

The New Zealand Community Trust has awarded grants to three groups in Whanganui - the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club, Wanganui Golf Club and Wanganui Area Neighbourhood Support Groups.

The rowing club will get $15,599 to go towards coxed four and quadruple sculls.

Wanganui Golf Club will receive $25,000 to go towards a greens mower, and the Wanganui Area Neighbourhood Support Groups will get just over $300 to go towards rugby balls.

Multicultural picnic

About 22 people turned out for the Multicultural Council of Rangitikei/Whanganui's picnic in Bason Botanic Gardens on Saturday.

They played football and a bowling game using plastic bottles full of water as their skittles.

Teena Lawrence had brought water and dye and people had a go at tie-dyeing or painting on fabric.

"We dried them and it has come out very good. Everybody was very excited about it," council president Pushpa Prasad said.

The group had brought chairs and mats and people enjoyed sitting in the sun and "just chatting away".

"It was supposed to be bring your own, but it so happened that everybody brought extra, so we just shared it around," Prasad said.

The Multicultural Council is a non-profit organisation of volunteers who support newcomers and ethnic communities in Whanganui and Rangitikei. It has monthly meetings, potluck dinners and organises other cultural events.

