A boat has capsized near the North Mole bar at the mouth of the Whanganui River.

A witness said he saw the boat trying to cross the bar when it got caught in the wind and turned over.

Police were called at 2.50pm on Wednesday after reports of the boat having flipped in the sea off Castlecliff.

Steve Lees, Andy Hall and Alan Hislop on their boat Whaddayathink rescued the men from the water. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another boat assisted two people from the water, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

All occupants of the boat had been accounted for. Both people were wearing life jackets.

The capsized boat can just be seen about 800m from shore.

Ken Carlyle lives near the Morgan St wharf and said he "knew they'd go" after he watched the boat try to cross the bar.

"The boat was tipping up too far on every wave they hit.

"They just got level with the end of the mole, and that was it.

"It just disappeared then you could see it upside down and the white hull in the water."

The two men were taken ashore by another boat. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley