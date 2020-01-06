Fire and Emergency crews are responding to a scrub fire near State Highway 1 near Marton.

Five fire appliances, some from Hunterville, and one tanker are at the scene near the intersection with Porewa Rd.

The crews were alerted to the blaze at 2.15pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire was approximately 30 x 20 metres on arrival, and said it had probably grown after being fanned by the wind.

Advertisement

"At the moment we're working in and around the highway and railway lines, so train traffic has kindly been stopped for us by Kiwirail."

One lane of SH1 has been closed due to the blaze and emergency response, and traffic management is in place.