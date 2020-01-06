Whanganui residents are invited to congregate together in a vigil for those affected by the Australian bush fires.

A 12-hour vigil will happen at Whanganui City Life Impact from Wednesday evening.

Pastor Ian Stone said he, like many others, has a connection to those in Australia.

"I have family here in Whanganui that have friends who have lost everything," he said.

"When it comes home like that you realise the emotional impact that's happening over there."

More than 20 people have died in the fires which began in September.

Around five million hectares of bush land has been burnt, more than 1500 homes have been destroyed and an estimated 500 million animals have also died.

Firefighters have been battling fires throughout Australia for the past few months. Photo / File

On Sunday, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced New Zealand would send three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crews, along with two NZ Army combat engineer sections to support efforts to stop the fires.

Stone said it was important to get a vigil together to pray as soon as possible.

"I've been involved in church life for the last 40 years and over time you get involved with tragedies that come up," Stone said.

"You get through the things we go through, but I've never seen an event like this where such a catastrophic fire has affected so many people.

"You can only imagine what it would be like to not only be there but to lose everything and family too, it just hits you on all sides."

Those who want to take part can attend anytime throughout the night or morning, and pray for as long as they'd like.

"I don't really want people to come along just to say they've come along, [the vigil] is for people who have a concern and would like to pray," Stone said.

"I'm not worried about how big or small it is, just that we have the right people there."

Fire has devastated millions of hectares of bush land across several Australia states. Photo / Nathan Edwards

The pastor will lead prayer and play music throughout the vigil, which has special thought behind its length.

"When you pray between the hours of 8pm or 8am you've got no interference with phones going off so it really is a far greater time of concentration," Stone said.

"There's no interference and people can come along in their own time and spend as much time as they like."

The vigil takes place at Whanganui City Life Impact opposite the Royal Wanganui Opera House from 8pm tomorrow to 8am Thursday.