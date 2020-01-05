Fire crews are responding to a fire in a timber yard off State Highway 1 near Taihape.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the blaze at 9.40am.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) shift manager Murray Dunbar said the callout involved a truck that was on fire at the Hautapu Pine site.

Dunbar said crews are working to extinguish the fire and cool nearby diesel tanks, but said it wasn't clear if the diesel tanks were trailer units for the truck or if the tanks belonged to the timber yard.

Two fire appliances from Taihape are at the scene.