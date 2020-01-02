Hugh Reynolds will always have the distinction of being the first baby born at Whanganui Hospital in 2020.

Weighing in at 4.18kg (9lb 2oz), he arrived two weeks before his due date at 6.34pm on New Year's Day.

Proud parents Laura Deane and Ross Reynolds are delighted with their little man and big brother Floyd, 7, is as pleased as punch.

"He likes hearing my voice because he heard me talking before he was born," Floyd said.

Advertisement

"I'm really happy to have a little brother."

Whanganui New Year baby Hugh Deane with parents Ross Reynolds, Laura Deane and big brother Floyd Reynolds. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Deane said Floyd was born two weeks after his due date so she wasn't anticipating an early arrival this time.

"I know they do their own thing but I wasn't expecting to have a baby on New Year's Day."

The family, who live at Westmere, will probably take their new arrival home on Friday.

Hugh has two sets of grandparents living in Whanganui and Deane's parents have visited the maternity ward to meet their new grandson.

"Ross's parents are away on holiday," Deane said.

"They weren't expecting to meet their new grandchild yet."

The first Whanganui baby of 2020 surprised his family by arriving two weeks early. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hugh is the first New Year baby born in Whanganui since 2016.