Each January, Whanganui Opera Week proudly presents the students of the New Zealand Opera School at various public events. The first event is an Afternoon Tea Recital at Heritage House on Wednesday. The recital is presented by the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists from New Zealand Opera Company. The singers are selected by audition on the basis of their musical ability. Bookings for public events can be made at the Royal Wanganui Opera House where the booking office re-opens at 10am on Monday, January 6. Bookings can be made online before then. See more at www.whanganuioperaweek.nz

Whanganui Summer Programme

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site visitor centre or see online at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise

When: 11am-1pm all week

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

FRIDAY

Superstock Championship

When: 7pm-10.30pm

Where: Oceanview Speedway, Landguard Rd

Details: The New Zealand Superstock Championship is the premier individual title in the class. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Traders and Farmers Market

When: 8.30am-2pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Saturday Cruise

When: 2pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.

Crap Music Rave Party

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: After cracking up sold-out dance floors around New Zealand, Australia and Europe, international party icon Tomás Ford is hitting Whanganui. Book at eventfinda.co.nz.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Rock on the River Concert

When: 2pm-7pm

Where: Caroline's Boatshed Bar, 181 Somme Parade

Details: Live music from Whiskey Mama, In Business and Rhythm Vision.

A walk from Mowhanau to Castlecliff Beach is on the Whanganui Summer Programme this week. Photo / File

MONDAY

YMCA Holiday Programme

When: 6.30am-6pm today and tomorrow

Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St

Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.

TUESDAY

Farmers Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saint's Church Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Whanganui Opera Week

When: 2pm

Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St

Details: Afternoon Tea Recital. Splendid music, delicious afternoon tea and a beautiful environment. Tickets $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House, phone 06 349 0511. Doors open at 1pm, no reserved seating, no door sales.

If you have an item, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, January 9 , to Wednesday, January 15, is noon Tuesday, January 7.