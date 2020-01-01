Each January, Whanganui Opera Week proudly presents the students of the New Zealand Opera School at various public events. The first event is an Afternoon Tea Recital at Heritage House on Wednesday. The recital is presented by the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists from New Zealand Opera Company. The singers are selected by audition on the basis of their musical ability. Bookings for public events can be made at the Royal Wanganui Opera House where the booking office re-opens at 10am on Monday, January 6. Bookings can be made online before then. See more at www.whanganuioperaweek.nz
Whanganui Summer Programme
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme and make bookings at Whanganui i-Site visitor centre or see online at whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Waimarie Paddle Steamer Cruise
When: 11am-1pm all week
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
FRIDAY
Superstock Championship
When: 7pm-10.30pm
Where: Oceanview Speedway, Landguard Rd
Details: The New Zealand Superstock Championship is the premier individual title in the class. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Traders and Farmers Market
When: 8.30am-2pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Saturday Cruise
When: 2pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A unique and authentic cruise aboard New Zealand's only coal-fired paddle steamer. Book at the centre or call 06 347 1863.
Superstock Championship
When: 7pm-10.30pm
Where: Oceanview Speedway, Landguard Rd
Details: The New Zealand Superstock Championship is the premier individual title in the class. Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz
Crap Music Rave Party
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: After cracking up sold-out dance floors around New Zealand, Australia and Europe, international party icon Tomás Ford is hitting Whanganui. Book at eventfinda.co.nz.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Rock on the River Concert
When: 2pm-7pm
Where: Caroline's Boatshed Bar, 181 Somme Parade
Details: Live music from Whiskey Mama, In Business and Rhythm Vision.
MONDAY
YMCA Holiday Programme
When: 6.30am-6pm today and tomorrow
Where: YMCA Community Centre, 125 Grey St
Details: Catering for children aged 5 to 15. Fun on-site activities and outings. Call 027 269 1452 to book.
TUESDAY
Farmers Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saint's Church Hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Whanganui Opera Week
When: 2pm
Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St
Details: Afternoon Tea Recital. Splendid music, delicious afternoon tea and a beautiful environment. Tickets $25 from Royal Wanganui Opera House, phone 06 349 0511. Doors open at 1pm, no reserved seating, no door sales.
