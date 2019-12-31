More than 30 years after it started, the Whanganui Summer Programme continues to provide a smorgasbord of events during January and trustee David Scoullar said the 2020 programme shows they are far from running out of ideas.

The programme was begun in Whanganui by the Conservation Department in 1988 and is now co-ordinated by a trust set up in 2008.

Scoullar said the aim is to provide a stimulating series of events and trips in and outside the city, incorporating things which have been popular in the past plus new events.

"We have a good following which is always looking for something new so that keeps us on our toes," he said.

A change he has noticed over the years is that there are fewer trips that involve much walking.

"People are less keen on walking which, unfortunately, cuts down our options."

Trips which have held their popularity include Whangamomona, Rangitikei heritage houses, Whanganui River Road to Pipiriki, Bushy Park night spotting and Road to Springvale. Trips to South Taranaki hosted by the Patea Historical Society have also developed a fan base.

Among new trips are Taranaki garden tour, day out in Stratford, Whitecliffs Boulders, Pohangina Valley revisited, Manawatu meander and a combination of wind farm, Woodville and Tui Brewery.

"We enjoy introducing people to small towns like Bulls, Stratford and Woodville and some of the attractions they offer," Scoullar said.

The Tuesday night talks at the Davis Theatre have been consistently popular and the trust aims to keep a high standard of speaker. Travel talks are particularly enjoyed and there are talks on Nepal and Peru as well as on changing housing styles in Whanganui.

The Whanganui Regional Museum has been a partner for years and is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Tree lovers and history buffs have not been overlooked with two Whanganui walking tours catering for them. Returning to the programme is a tour of the Quaker Settlement.

Scoullar said that people may not realise how lucky they are to have the programme every January and that Whanganui is a rarity in having a volunteer group to come up with this each year.

"We have support from a number of individuals and groups including the museum, Friends of the Whanganui River and Wanganui Tramping Club," he said.

"With their backing we hope to keep the programme going for years yet. When you include Opera Week and Vintage Weekend, it's going to be a big month."

The 2020 programme runs from January 3 to January 31 and most events can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, Taupo Quay.