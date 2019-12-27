Four men have been arrested and charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Waverley.
The incident occurred around 11.30pm on December 9 at a Weraroa Rd commercial premises.
Police confirmed two 21-year-olds, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old have been charged.
The four men made their first appearance in Whanganui District Court on Thursday .
The 24-year-old and a 21-year-old are due to reappear on January 6. The 23-year-old will reappear on January 14 and the other 21-year-old on March 3.
No one was injured during the robbery.