Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui riders keep the home fires burning in the Suzuki Series and on Cemetery Circuit

By
4 mins to read
Hometown hero Sam Willacy proved a chip off the old block with a win in one of two Formula Sport/Bears events on the card at the Cemetery Circuit in Whanganui on Boxing Day. Photo / Andy McGechan

Hometown hero Sam Willacy proved a chip off the old block with a win in one of two Formula Sport/Bears events on the card at the Cemetery Circuit in Whanganui on Boxing Day. Photo / Andy McGechan

Whanganui riders kept the River City's reputation as a home of motorcycle racing alive with wins and placings in various classes of the 2019 Suzuki International Series.

As tradition dictates, street racing on the famous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle