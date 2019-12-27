Waverley residents need to boil water from the town's water supply after a warning about possible contamination was issued on Christmas Day.

Routine tests found that E. coli bacteria may be in the water supply and, as a precaution, on Wednesday South Taranaki District Council issued a "boil water" notice for all water used for drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food.

Council staff were out door-knocking in Waverley township during the evening of Christmas Day to inform residents, and works delivery manager Herbert Denton said on Friday the boil water notice would remain in place until the council was "absolutely satisfied" the water is safe to drink.

"We are continuing to test the water supply daily from the bores, reticulation and

reservoir, but have to wait until we have three consecutive clear test results before

we can lift the boil water notice," Denton said.

"The boil water notice will remain in place until the town's water is deemed to be

safe. It is hard to put a timeframe on it, but we expect the boil water notice will need to remain in place over the weekend at least. Once the Taranaki DHB is satisfied the supply is safe, the boil water notice will be lifted."

Bringing water to the boil is enough to kill all bugs; however, the council recommends boiling water for about one minute.

Tests had indicated the water bores were clear of the bacteria.

Free bottled water is available from Waverley LibraryPlus and 4 Square for residents on the town supply.

Anyone showing symptoms of sickness should visit their doctor as soon as possible.