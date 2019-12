One person has sustained minor injuries after a campervan rolled in National Park on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency, Police and St John were alerted to the incident near Mangatepopo Road just before 7am.

Fire crews from National Park, Ohakune and Whakapapa responded to the incident.

A tow truck was also called to the scene.

The sole occupant of the vehicle received minor lacerations and was assessed by St John staff.