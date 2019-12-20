Almost three months after a slip cut off the main route between Whanganui and Raetihi, direct access between the two locations has been reinstated with temporary road.

Local iwi made a blessed and karakia before the road was open to traffic on Friday.

It's the first time vehicles have been able to travel between Raetihi and Whanganui directly on State Highway 4 since the road was taken out by a slip in October.

NZ Transport Agency regional transport system manager Mark Owen said he was pleased to announce the opening of the temporary road.

Advertisement

"It was nice for us to acknowledge our contractors who worked really hard and worked well together to get this temporary road open.

"There wasn't a huge turnout from the community and the weather was a bit marginal, obviously it's heading into that busy holiday season but it was certainly nice to take time out and acknowledge what's been achieved in the last two and a half months."

Owen said some vehicles were lined up to use the road following the opening ceremony.

The temporary road opened to traffic on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The road will be manned 24/7 and have a 30kmph speed limit in place.

"There's very extensive monitoring happening on it," Owen said.

"But to be able to connect the community in a short space of time and do it before Christmas when obviously there will be a lot more people out on the road, it's just going to be a benefit of people heading between Raetihi and Whanganui, and probably more so for Raetihi in terms of having more traffic through the town which will help the community there."