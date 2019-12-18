A second psychiatric report for accused murderer Jarrod Arnold Dent will be discussed at his next High Court appearance.

Dent appeared via audiovisual link in the High Court at Whanganui today.

Dent is charged with murdering Miriama Raukawa on January 22 this year.

He is also charged with five counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to five other people who were injured in the attack.

Dent pleaded not guilty to the charges through his counsel Elizabeth Hall in July.

At today's appearance, the Crown sought a second doctor's opinion in the form of another psychiatric report.

However, Hall said she didn't consent to Dent being assessed again at this time, and that the defendant was "not in a position where he can be assessed".

The matter will be discussed at Dent's next appearance on February 21.

A trial date has previously been set for May 4, 2020.