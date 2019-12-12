The proposed Bridgewater Quay apartment development has made another step to becoming reality with the granting of an easement between the building and the Whanganui River.

The easement is needed to provide legal vehicle access to the site which is to be turned into apartments.

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell, under delegated authority, had already approved the granting of a right of way easement for developer John Hay.

The matter was before council because the land in question is classed as a reserve and also requires consent from the Minister of Conservation.

What the inside of the Bridgewater Quay apartments could look like. Photo / Supplied

The minister delegated power to council to decide and the motion was carried with no opposition.

Mayor Hamish McDouall acknowledged the work by council's planning and building teams to enable what could be a "pretty exciting development".

Already half of the 20 apartments on offer at the former Chronicle building have been sold, and developer John Hay said he expected the remainder to sell within the next two months.

Prices for the apartments range from $275,000 to $525,000.