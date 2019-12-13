Tired of waiting around for the world to end, or to be abducted by aliens, four delinquent cretins were brought together by dumb luck and a shared love of rock 'n' roll.

They learnt three chords and started busting out face-melting music.

That is the story of Paul Caveman, Jack Caveman, Nick Caveman and Jake Caveman collectively known as The Cavemen told in their own words.

With shared Influences such as The Stooges, The Cramps, The Gun Club, The Ramones (of course), 1960s proto-punks like The Sonics as well as mainstreamers like Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis they were bound to form a band together when they met in high school.

Since forming in Auckland around 2006, The Cavemen have honed their own brand of "no-frills approach full of train crash rock and roll" and on Boxing Day 2015, they left for the northern hemisphere where they have become the "undisputed road kings of Europe".

Based in London, they have spent the past four years touring across the UK, Europe, Brazil, Mexico and the United States with no shortage of gigs in the English capital.

When vocalist Paul Caveman talked to music commentator Marty Duda last year, he expressed surprise at finding the niche The Cavemen hoped to occupy was largely empty.

"The weird thing was that I expected we'd get a few gigs and, maybe, put out a seven inch, or something, but we played one gig, and word just spread like wildfire, about us."

The band has also got to hear a number of their idols play live and met some like The Real Kids and Cyril Jordan from The Flamin' Groovies in person.

They have been busy on the recording front as well releasing four albums, six singles and EPs with a special, limited edition red vinyl version of The Cavemen album.

The Cavemen recently joined Pete Menchetti's American garage punk label Slovenly Records and their recent "ring of fire" tour has included bookings in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Now they are about to play on home soil for the first time in four years.

• The Cavemen: 8.30pm, Saturday, December 14, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Whanganui. Tickets $25 from undertheradar.co.nz