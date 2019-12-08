Rego scam alert

The NZ Transport Agency has issued an alert to all vehicle owners to keep an eye out for a scam email supposedly from NZTA giving a reminder for a vehicle licence renewal.

"While the email appears to be a standard vehicle licensing [rego] renewal reminder - with the NZ Transport Agency logo and links to the online transaction website - it is part of a sophisticated phishing exercise," the alert says.

People may be caught off guard because the email carries the address "nzta.co.nz" suffix.

However, the official NZTA email is "nzta.govt.nz."

People who had accidentally clicked into the fake transaction website or entered their bank or credit card details should call their bank immediately and possibly cancel their cards.

"If your email doesn't include your specific vehicle details, or you think there's anything suspicious or incorrect, don't complete the online renewal transaction the email links you to."

Anyone who believes they may have received a fake email or would like to check that theirs is a genuine one from NZTA, is encouraged to contact 0800 108 809.

Marton headliners

The Marton Country Music Festival has announced two main New Zealand acts for its 16th event from January 17-19 at Sir James Wilson Park.

One is Marian Burns, who was recently named an Awarded Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to music. Coopers Run, the first Kiwis to appear on the Country Music Association's Global Artist Party in Nashville Tennessee, are also on the bill. Coopers Run have opened for Glen Campbell, Grammy award-winning Lady, Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes & Scotty McCreery. The pair are two-time NCMA Duo-Group of the year.



Summer Blast

South Taranaki Libraries' summer reading programmewill offer a new way of encouraging children's learning. District Council children and young adults librarian Pam Jones said the Summer Blast holiday programme will spark imagination for 5 to 12-year-olds.

"The programme offers children the opportunity to choose from a fun set of challenges and activities that appeal to them and then go in the draw for some fabulous prizes," Jones said. Registrations open from December 16 at your local LibraryPlus or www. southtaranakisummerblast.com

