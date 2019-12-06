Children who have to spend Christmas in Whanganui Hospital will have a brighter day, thanks to Grumpy Old Men Enterprises (GOME).

On Wednesday, December 4, the group made a donation of $1000 to the children's ward.

Nurse manager Trish Silk said the money would be used to buy gifts and pyjamas for the children spending Christmas in the ward.

This is the third year GOME has made a donation to the children's ward and over the past four years, the group has donated $130,000 to various projects to benefit children.

"They're our future, not us ... we're too old," GOME member Jim O'Neill said.

The group are a bunch of retirees who collect unwanted household items such as microwaves, breadmakers, computers, sandwich presses, televisions and copper wires.

They then pull the items apart at their base in Castlecliff's Hinau St and extract the metal, gold and copper, selling the scrap and using the proceeds to support the community.

The group welcomes any retirees, women included.