The Lyric Singers' Piece by Piece end of year concert raised $1200 for Jigsaw Whanganui this year.

Each year the group donate the proceeds from its concert to a community agency and in recent years it has supported Whanganui Surf Life Saving, Singing for the Brain and Women's Refuge.

"Most of us have connections to community agencies and we like to give something back each year," said Judy Stein.

"The groups we support work hard to make Whanganui a better place for everyone so it is our way of supporting them."

Jigsaw Whanganui chief executive Tim Metcalfe said the donation is warmly appreciated.

The agency employs a professional team working to strengthen families in the region which covers Whanganui, Rangitikei and the Waimarino.

"Our social workers drive long distances each week to visit families and we always need help with those costs," said Gaynor Ryan.

"We always need funding to help with those costs so this is a wonderful contribution."

The Piece by Piece concert was performed at Christ Church on November 23.