Local Labour candidate Steph Lewis may have needed a cup of tea and a lie-down after a busy weekend conference but said she was feeling elated after playing host to 600 of her party delegates in Whanganui.

"I can count the number of weekend sleep hours I've had on one hand but I am buzzing from the feedback I've had about Whanganui."

Lewis said she did not hear a single negative comment from visitors who were in town for the first time.

"Some of them took time to check out the arts or take a ride on the Durie Hill elevator and there was nothing but glowing recommendations.

"A lot of the Labour Party whānau have been attending conferences for many years and the feedback was that this was the most welcoming and friendly one they've been to.

"A number of people described Whanganui as 'a hidden gem'."

The weekend activities included a fundraising dinner for Lewis's 2020 campaign held at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre on Saturday night.

"It was a fun and successful night with a delegation of 375 people in attendance.

"I am pleased to say it raised a significant amount towards my campaign."

Lewis said she is particularly pleased about Prime minister Jacinda Ardern's school funding announcement during the weekend.

Ardern announced a $400 million infrastructure spending plan which she says will benefit almost every school in New Zealand.

"I have visited some schools in this region where there were classrooms that couldn't be used because they were so damp and poorly maintained.

"This plan will not only be good for the schools but for local 'tradies' who will get to do the work."

Lewis said she felt proud to "show Whanganui off" to her colleagues and proud of the local support.