A train has derailed in Whanganui forcing a section of Taupo Quay to be closed.

The train, with more than 30 carriages, has come to a stop across the road near the intersection with Heads Rd.

Several KiwiRail workers are at the scene.

More to come.

Train derailed on Taupo Quay near Heads Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley